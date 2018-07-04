New law allows wine and liquor sales on Fourth of July, other holidays

Residents in Tennessee are now able to buy their favorite wine and spirits on the Fourth of July – and many other holidays.
A new law passed earlier in 2018 now allows liquor and wine sales on some holidays, including Independence Day.
How businesses and customers are taking advantage of the new law – on FOX13 News at 6.
