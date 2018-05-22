0 New law could impact hundreds of immigrants in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new state law could have a major impact on hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in Tennessee.

On Monday, Governor Bill Haslam allowed a bill banning sanctuary cities to become law.

This year the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it will not detain immigrants once they post bond, which ICE routinely asks them to do with undocumented inmates that could all change in a few months, but there are still a lot of unknowns.

Trending stories:

“I felt horrible but not surprised,” said Greg Diaz, a community leader and pastor.

Diaz said the new bill banning sanctuary cities is casting more fear to many in the Latino community, and more skepticism of local law enforcement.

“My understanding is that the sheriff’s department or police department is now been deputized to act like ICE, and be able to ask for documentation, that they were not able to in the past,” said Diaz.



The Sheriff’s Office said that is not the case, and in a statement they said:

“Governor Haslam is quoted as saying that this law does not require law enforcement agencies to serve as immigration enforcement officials or to make arrests based on immigration status. Sheriff’s Deputies do not question people about their citizenship status nor do they enforce any laws governing such status. ”

MPD has also made it very clear they do not ask for documentation either. Diaz worries that could miscommunicated with the new law.

“If they were trying to report a crime, well now they could very well end up being deported or detained because they do not have the proper documentation,” said Diaz.

The bill won’t officially become law until January. There are also a lot of details that need to be worked out between community and law enforcement leaders.

“We are going to have a meeting with [Director Rallings and Sheriff Oldham], and we want them to go on record with exactly is it that they are going to do or not do,” said Diaz.

Recent local stories, like journalist Manuel Duran’s or the story of a mother and her daughter being deported have struck fear into thousands. The new bill will likely increase that fear.

The sheriff’s office also said:

“The Sheriff’s Office will be guided by the County Attorney’s Office regarding changes required by the new law in 2019. The Jail asks each inmate about country of origin /citizenship status, pursuant to the law in effect now but does not detain anyone based on citizenship status on behalf of ICE. ”



© 2018 Cox Media Group.