New law could send more school resource officers to Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new law is waiting to be signed that will bring more security to schools in Tennessee.

House bill 21-29 or the School Safety Act of 2018 is awaiting the Governor’s signature.

FOX13 is taking a closer look at the bill. This bill was proposed to help prevent school shootings.

It was proposed after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead. It calls for more resources officers in schools in hopes of preventing a tragedy right here in Tennessee.

In the wake of tragedy, change often grows. The deadly Parkland Florida School shooting brought change to Tennessee.

1,008 miles away, a new state law allows schools the option of adding 2 additional resources officers to campuses at no cost to the school budget.

"Well I think anything is a good thing as it relates to offering more security in the school. So this is a good idea," said Mike Collins-a Former Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy who spent over 3 decades behind the badge and now works in a local high school.

So, he sees the issue of school shootings as a deputy and as a teacher.

"One, it offers the chance for more visibility on school campus. (And that's always a positive.) That's always a very good thing police presence. police visibility is always a very important thing," he said.

Collins hopes the new law that will add off duty officers to the campus has the funding to be permanent.

He said kids still ask him about school shootings and how they would be protected if anything were to ever happen.

He said he's thankful that Tennessee legislators are being proactive about an ever-growing problem.

"Now that I'm working in the school system I understand both particular dynamics so it's a very, very good thing that everybody is being conscious of the situation because it is real," Collins said.

He also believes the number of officers needed per school should vary.

Take Germantown High School for instance. It has 10 buildings on campus. It would be tough for 3 school resource officers to patrol that campus safely.

So maybe that school would need more resource officers where as a smaller rural school may not. He hopes that's something legislators look at as well.

