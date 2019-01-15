0 New life coming for 2 former Toys 'R' Us stores in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There will soon be life for two former Mid-South Toys ‘R’ Us stores.

FOX13 confirmed that discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is moving into the vacant storefronts.

One of the buildings is located off Winchester Road at Centennial Commons. Right now, Benchmark Electric has two trucks parked outside the building.

Crews are currently doing electric work inside the store.

“Kind of mixed feelings because I love Toys ‘R’ Us, but I’m glad it’s not going to be vacant though,” said Kendra Henderson, who lives in the area.

Toys ‘R’ Us closed due to declining sales, which led to a nationwide shutdown.

Ollie’s will open shop in the Wolfchase Commercial district, as well as where another Toys ‘R’ Us closed.

Michael Lightman, with Michael Lightman Realty, told FOX13 that Ollie’s will have a regional draw too, which will cut down on crime.

Lightman said there are a lot of new developments taking place around Centennial Commons, such as new luxury apartments, a new full-service Holiday Inn and much more.

He told FOX13 all of those projects will bring about 1,000 employees.

The goal is for both Ollie’s stores to open on the same day, hopefully in April.

