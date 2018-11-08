0 New lifestyle hub being developed in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 got a first look inside what will be a new lifestyle hub in Downtown Memphis.

The plan is to turn a vacant building into a one-stop shop.

The Downtown Memphis Commission has approved a 15-year pilot and a $200,000 development loan for the project.

This previously vacant building downtown is about to be transformed.

“We’re aiming at giving Memphis a lifestyle hub,” said Gabe Velasquez, of November 6th Investments.

Velasquez said Wednesday that the lifestyle hub – which is set to open in May 2019 – will be a centerpiece of activity in the downtown area.

Starting in the basement they will have a boutique fitness concept incorporating a gym and a healthy foods center.

“We want to keep it hyper local, hyper local sourcing of our food, hyper local talent, hyper local business people and businesses,” said Velasquez.

On street level, there will be shared office space along with meal prep, healthy food options, a 1,600-square-foot mezzanine and more.

“We want to give them a place they don’t necessarily leave in order to accomplish all of the things that they want to do in a day,” Velasquez said.

And the rooftop is where they want magic to happen.

On the top floor there will be a members’ lounge plus a chef’s counter with wraparound seating.

Plus, within the structure they will also have full locker rooms for men and women.

Cryotherapy, flotation therapy, massage therapy, dietitians and nutritionists will be there as well.

“You can do everything but lay your head to rest here. That’s what we want to do, that’s our goal,” said Velasquez.

The group will go before the design board of the DMC to approve their plans at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

