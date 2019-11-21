New Memphis convention center name revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The new name of the Memphis convention center has finally been revealed.
Formerly known as the Memphis Cook Convention Center, the 51-year-old building will have more meeting rooms, exhibit halls, and ballrooms for the events.
During the news conference, city leaders spoke before the new name was announced as the 'Renasant Convention Center.'
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
In January, FOX13 reported the new and improved building will have 46 meeting rooms, an 118,000 square foot exhibit hall that is column-free, and a great view of the Mississippi River.
The project is costing $175 million, however, it is not coming out of the city's operating budget. Instead, it is being funded by the hotel and state sales tax.
The city revealed the rendering of the improved convention center. The new name will be the Renasant convention center. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/KLUtedneBW— Jacque Masse (@massereports) November 21, 2019
