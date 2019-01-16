New Mississippi bill would require active shooter training for schools during school hours

While Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said he wants a school safety act passed, House Bill 332 would require active shooter training to go on during school hours with the presence of students, teachers and law enforcement.
According to Education Weekly, in 13 different school shooting across the country in 2018 students were the suspects.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Coker told FOX13 he has taught more than 30 active shooter courses to churches, businesses and schools.
Coker said the training in schools emphasizes the importance of teachers during those situations.
“The students don’t need to know all of the little tricks of the trade because a lot of times the bad guy ends up being one of your students,” said Coker.
House Rep. Dana Criswell said he believes Coker is right, saying the proposed training on campuses could be scary for students.
“Can you imagine the police all dressed up in their full gear conducting drills through the school and how uneasy the children are going to be?” said Criswell.
The sheriff’s department told FOX13 that students will need a “basic course” in active shooter training, while the teachers’ course will need to be “much more advanced.”
Legislative leaders in Jackson said they believe a School Safety Act will be passed this session, but it is too early to know what exactly will be included.
