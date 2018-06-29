0 New Mississippi dog fighting law to punish anyone involved with possible jail time

Mississippi’s new law regarding dog fighting goes into effect Sunday, and it is designed to stop the practice from happening altogether.

The new law, which goes into effect on Sunday, July 1, not only punishes dog owners, but also goes after those who promote, stage, bet on, fight or intend to fight dogs.

Under part of the new law, anyone in attendance of a dog fight could also be in legal trouble.

If caught and convicted, you could face up to five years in prison.

“I am glad there is something in there to penalize the people who come to these events because if you take away the spectators, you take away the money and the horrific sport of dog fighting,” said Sandy Williams, director of the Tunica Humane Society.

Williams said this law is long overdue and she is proud of the state.

Supporters of the law told FOX13 that because of Mississippi’s relaxed animal cruelty laws in the past, the state has been a hotbed for dog fighting.

Now with the law in effect, they believe that is going to change.

Under the new law, repeat offenders can be fined as much as $10,000 and a prison sentence up to 10 years.

