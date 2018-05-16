0 New MLGW CEO talks about lead pipe inspection process

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - T.J. Young has now been in the top job at MLGW for a couple months. He said he’s still being briefed on one of the biggest issues he walked into, finding out where every lead pipe is.

“We proactively have a remediation program in place to remedy those lead pipes on our side where we can,” Young said after Wednesday’s board meeting.

In the last 18 months, MLGW has inspected 40,000 lead pipes, which is about 17% of the total. Roughly 2,600 have been replaced.

“We have a network of piping, I’m assuming that most folks know that, that probably predates many of us that's been in for a long time and some of that may or may not be very easy to locate,” Young said.

FOX13 first uncovered MLGW didn’t have a verified lead pipe database, which is required under federal law, back in 2016. Young added, “we're getting to the bottom of that and certainly where we have issues around data. Making sure that data is accurate.”

Young has a promise to his customers stating, “we're going to do our best to make sure we get as accurate of data as possible, we have no incentive not to do that, we live here too we drink the water too.”

Young replaced Jerry Collins who retired earlier this year. Young told FOX13 any concerned residents that the water quality meets federal standards.

