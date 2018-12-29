New MLGW program helping customers get bill payments back on track

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Light, Gas and Water program is helping customers get their utility payments back on track.
The “On Track” program helps those who are behind on their bills or struggling to make ends meet pay off their bills over time.
In the program, customers work with MLGW staff to manage their debt.
The program focuses on financial management and education.
According to the company’s website, On Track participants are eligible to receive:
- One-on-one assistance from an MLGW service advisor
- Information on budgeting and saving energy at home
- Deferred Billing Plans (DEFB) for up to three years
- Deposit credited back to the account after completion of program
Participation in the program is free, according to MLGW, but there are qualifications you have to meet to be eligible.
To qualify for the program, customers must have:
- A utility bill over $600
- Only one active account
- Income not exceeding over 200% of the federal poverty guidelines
- No history of bankruptcy in the last 6 years, and
- No history of enrollment in MLGW's Life Support program
For more information about the On Track program, and a downloadable application, click here.
