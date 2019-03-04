MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's happening! The brand new Malco movie theater in Downtown Memphis is opening this week.
The Powerhouse Cinema Grill will be located at 540 South Front Street between Main St. and Front St.
Officials told FOX13 the cinema will have luxury recliner seats with reserved seating.
People across the Mid-South are excited about the theater's full-service restaurant with a wood-burning brick pizza oven, full bar, and in-theater food delivery.
Builders renovated a 1914 brick building for three years to create the Powerhouse Cinema Grill.
The theater will open this Thursday, March 7. Moviegoers can buy tickets right now by using the Malco app and malco.com.
Malco Theaters has 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and entertainment centers in Louisana and Mississippi.
