0 New MPD Community Outreach Program empowers students in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - High school students who participate in the Memphis Police Department Community Outreach Program spent the day out of the classroom and in empowerment sessions with members of the community.

Students participated in sessions that touched on domestic violence, financial responsibility, and social-emotional learning.

FOX13's Jeremy Pierre participated in a panel discussion with students. Students told us this conference gave them life-saving ideas to make Memphis better.

Pictures of men, women, boys, and girls who have been killed by gun violence decorated a painted fence with messages from parents who have lost children.

Students in the MPD community outreach program are from several middle and high schools in the area. They participated in breakout sessions that dealt with common crimes and violent acts.

Memphis police officer, Kasandra Smith, is one of the leading officers in the COPS program.

"It's very emotional. Especially when you look at all the kids, the young men and women that picture is out there in front of the fence. One of the young men, Christopher Smith, is my son's friend," she said.

Police director Michael Rallings recognized Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett at the conference.

They are the two MLK Prep students that went above and beyond helping a student in need a few weeks ago.

The kind act gained national attention.

"I was nervous because I'm not used to all of this attention. Everyone always looks at me like I'm a bad person, that's my past they weren't expecting me to do something good," Garrett said.

Thursday the two announced a new campaign they want every school in Shelby County to adopt, ‘Be Kind in Schools.'

"Making young people inspired to do better stuff. Not do what they see as they grow up and looking at other people because they are in a different environment," Graham said.

Students interested in law enforcement got a chance to get good information to start the process of becoming a Police Service Technician after graduating from high school.

