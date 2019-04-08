New opportunities on the horizon with Workforce Training Center opening in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Marshall County’s new Workforce Training Center will open this summer – with area leaders hoping it will bring big opportunities.
The facility will train people in everything from resume writing to advanced job training. A variety of classes – including GED training and advanced distribution – will also take place.
More than 15 companies and Northwest Mississippi Community College are involved. The college is bringing in more than $700,000 worth of equipment for people to be trained on.
“If the training is free, yeah I think that people would be stupid not to take advantage of it,” Gene Jackson told FOX13.
Some of the training is free, but some of it is quoted as low cost.
Representatives from more than 18 different businesses in the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park will be part of job training and placement programs at the center.
“I think that is a great idea. (It will) help put more people back to work,” Tim Dillard said.
The classes that are offered will be geared toward jobs available in the industrial park.
The Workforce Training Center is 37,500 square feet.
