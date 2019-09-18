0 New partnership plans to improve water infrastructure along Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Improving the water infrastructure along the Mississippi River.

That is the goal of a new partnership between the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and Rotary International. The partnership was announced Wednesday.

The Mississippi River is normally a calm, beautiful sight.

However, let mother nature run its course and you can end up with flooded streets. That's an issue West Memphis mayor Marco McClendon recently experienced.

"This past year, we had a record flood a 100-year flood in West Memphis. When the river was up, it prohibited some water that we needed to drain from West Memphis into the river because the river was flooded," said McClendon.

The new partnership between the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and Rotary International hopes to add relief to cities with this issue.

Barry Raston with Rotary International told FOX13, "We plan to bring together the many Rotary clubs throughout the Mississippi River corridor and link them to their city halls to create combined strength to improve the valley's vast water infrastructure."

What exactly does that mean?

The Rotary Club here in Memphis will work hand-in-hand with the City of Memphis to figure out what kind of infrastructure needs there are and how to fix them.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland told FOX13, "getting their brainpower with us, it's just, it's a good combination."

It also gives mayors in the Mid-South the opportunity to talk to mayors from other cities along the Mississippi River to see how they have handled infrastructure issues.

An opportunity McClendon and Strickland are looking forward to.

McClendon said, "we're looking at certain ways other mayors possibly done to help clean out bayou's, and ways that the water could escape even with the river being flooded."

Strickland explained, "having the influence of the rotary club will be a big benefit on that."

The MRCTI is also hoping to take advantage of Rotary International's ability to assist during disaster recovery efforts.

