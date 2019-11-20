  • New pedestrian bridge announced for Southaven

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss - A new pedestrian bridge is coming to the Mid-South. 

    The bridge will cross over Getwell at May Boulevard, the Mayor of Southaven Darren Musselwhite said.

    "Since MDOT has authority on Goodman because it is a state highway, they will make traffic adjustments there and the City is designing a bridge to be built over Getwell at May Blvd. to connect all of these routes," the mayor said in a statement. 

