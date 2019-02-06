0 New plans proposed for 100 N. Main in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s a story FOX13 has been covering for several years: calls for a convention center hotel in Downtown Memphis.

The City of Memphis is getting closer to making that dream a reality.

When the Church of God in Christ moved their convention to St. Louis in 2010 - it hurt.

The church’s leadership said hotel rates and a lack of meeting space were the reasons behind the move.

Since then, Memphis City leadership has been working to right that wrong, making Memphis a place for conventions.

A hotel with 500 rooms tucked between Mud Island, the Convention Center, and the Pinch District.

That’s what we know about a new hotel possibly coming to the area to attract Convention Center guests.

“The City, using TDZ funds, have spent a lot of money renovating the convention center. The logical step then is making sure we have enough rooms in proximity to it. So that it can feed that and get us to the top-tier of convention business, which we are not doing now,” said Memphis City Council Attorney, Alan Wade Tuesday, as he presented before a Memphis City Council Committee, updating them on the status of a possible convention center hotel.

“What we know is, a lot of new hotel rooms have come online, but they’re all scattered around boutique-like. That’s not what the convention center folks want. They want large blocks of rooms near the convention,” Wade told FOX13 after the meeting.

The proposed area is 100 North Main, a sore spot on Memphis’ sky line for years.

Mayor Strickland appeared before the State’s Building Commission in December and got the plans approved.

Those plans though, very vague – making it a race against the clock to fill-in-the-blanks and line up the money before the estimated completion date of 2022.

“It’s a triggering approval that triggers a whole series of effects, to be able to finance it, fund it,” Wade explained of the process. “Then one it is constructed, you pledge whatever you believe to be the sales tax revenue generated from it to pay the bonds the bonds are issued, then you break ground and go forward.”

While they weren’t mentioned in the meeting, the Church of God in Christ, or COGIC conference was top-of-mind.

“Was COGIC ever part of the conversation here,” I asked.

Wade laughed, and answered, “I don’t know. I represented COGIC for a number of years and one of the principle reasons they left Memphis was because they could not find enough rooms period, and I would daresay, not enough rooms near the convention center.”

COGIC’s convention was held in Memphis for nearly 100 years and brought with it nearly 45,000 people.

After more than a decade in St. Louis, COGIC has announced they will be coming back to Memphis in 2021.

The City wants to be ready.

“That’s the perfect example of one convention, I think, would be delighted if this happened,” Wade said.

The committee passed the resolution unanimously, sending it to the full council.

One major obstacle, a lawsuit from Sheraton, who doesn’t want to see competition for their downtown hotel.

The City will fight back against Sheraton in Chancery court February 19.

