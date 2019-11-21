0 New program aims to help young people land a job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new government program in Memphis is lending a helping hand to disadvantaged young people looking for a new beginning.

One man shared with FOX13 how this program is helping turn his life around one step at a time.

At 19, Auvonne Jones found himself behind bars, facing a four-year sentence. Now a free man, 24-year-old Jones has a clear vision of what he wants for his future.

"I want to become an entrepreneur. It's my primary goal," said Auvonne Jones, Program member. But he said his criminal record makes reaching his goals a lot harder.

"Some jobs will turn me down because of my background," said Jones.

To save money to begin a business, Jones wants to be a truck driver. In order to help jump-start his career, he visited the American Job Center Network in Memphis to see how they could help.

"They're helping me get enrolled in truck driving to help pay for my CDL," said Jones. The Career Advantage Program helps young people like Jones kick start a new beginning.

"We really target people parenting, foster, care.....those who really need that additional support," said Tameka Greer, Project Director.

This new government-funded program helps people in Shelby, Tipton, Fayette and Lauderdale Counties.

"We provide a career specialist for each person that enrolls in our program who actually walks with young people... deciding I want a new career. I think I want to go back to school," said Greer.

The career center said at least 30,000 young people across Shelby County qualify for this program. The first step is asking for help.

"Don't give up stay prayed up God will bring his people together with some way," said Jones.





