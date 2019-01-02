0 New program helping Memphis parents, children fight illiteracy and poverty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A program helping children fight illiteracy and poverty teaches moms the importance of early communication with their child.

FOX13 went to Frayser where eight women graduated recently from the first program of its kind.

“Trying not to get emotional,” said Rikkisha Jefferson, who just graduated from the program.

Jefferson didn’t hold back tears after talking about the 13-week parenting class she, along with several other women, just graduated from in Frayser.

“It’s just a blessing and I’m for anything that encourage the child, helps the child grow,” said Jefferson.

The program spearheaded by the Agape Child and Family Services is called “Thrive by Five.”

The nonprofit partners with Pursuit of God Church in Frayser, along with about 100 other nonprofits.

David Jordan, the CEO of Agape, said instructors teaching the parenting program use a LENA learning model from Texas.

“They learn in classes and in training in terms of growing the language development the interaction back and forth with their children, which is huge around brain development,” Jordan said.

The program helps children become kindergarten-ready.

Jefferson said it teaches her ways to advance her 2-year-old daughter’s vocabulary by using simple techniques.

“We call them math words, but adults call them everyday words – up, down, in, out,” said Jefferson.

Pastor Ricky Floyd said the parents who participated in the classes at this church have more confidence now because of the program.

“When you look at the relationship that they have with their children that’s saying something,” Floyd said. “When you look at the confidence level that they have that I’m learning to be a better mother, in many cases than my mother was to me, that’s saying something.”

Jefferson said the program is encouraging her 2-year-old to read more, something program organizers said is key to fighting poverty.

The graduates received a certificate for completing the program. Agape plans to expand the program to Whitehaven and Hickory Hill.

