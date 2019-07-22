0 New program to focus on empowering African-American males in SCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools superintended Dr. Joris Ray launched a program on Monday focusing on empowering African American males in the district.

The superintendent explained The African American Male Empowerment Initiative focuses on addressing issues impacting young males with low test scores, low attendance, and poverty.

Michai Mosby, who is preparing to start the 11th grade in Shelby County Schools, said his biggest concern is the lack of resources.

“On a daily basis I see a lot of kids at my school who are less fortunate than I am to get all the resources to get an education, and it really hurts my heart,” Mosby said.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the number of black males suspended is disturbing. That’s one of many reasons he’s launching the African American Empowerment Initiative.

“I was watching television and we had students to get murdered this year... we had students to commit murder,” Dr. Ray explained.

Powerful male African American leaders like Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, University of Memphis Basketball Ball Coach Penny Hardaway, and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner walked into the Civil Rights museum when the initiative kicked off.

It’s they’re way of encouraging young males to make good choices.

“That’s all we want to see is we have somebody that has a lot of power supporting us,” Mosby explained.

Ray’s initiative involves recruiting more black men to teach Kindergarten to 5th grade and bringing in more mentors.

Michael Lowe with SCS said districts across the country like DC and Chicago that have similar programs.

“Success will start in 2020, we’re looking for at least 10% reduction in suspension… We’re also looking for our African American enrollment in our AP classes and also recruiting at least 50 every year for the next 3 years,” Lowe explained.

