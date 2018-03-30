0 New promotions of lieutenants at MPD expected to improve police service and public safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New promotions of lieutenants at the Memphis Police Department are expected to improve police service and public safety for people turning to their local precincts for help.

FOX13 Investigates took a closer look at the assignments for the 27 new lieutenants and discovered more than half of them have been transferred to a precinct to be a supervisor.

Waneithras Burton and Jennings Henderson power walk the trails around the Mt. Moriah precinct and want to see more police presence.

“We don’t see many cars or people from the precinct come outside to just check on things,” said Waneithras Burton.

They can now take their concerns to one of three new lieutenants recently assigned to Mt. Moriah.

This month, Memphis Police Department promoted 27 sergeants to rank of lieutenant.

Their job responsibilities is to supervise the precinct, make it run more efficiently, addressing the concerns of citizens like Burton and Henderson.

“Citizens can call the precinct and talk to a supervisor if they have a concern,” said Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

FOX13 submitted an open records request to get a look at the assignments for the new lieutenants.

We discovered of the 27 promoted, 14 of them have been transferred to run a precinct.

Director Rallings told FOX13, “We want to get things resolved at the lowest level possible.”

A closer look shows the director puts more emphasis at the precinct level with another 13 existing lieutenants moved to police stations so there is a supervisor available on every shift.

For Burton and Henderson, they hope the transfers mean officers will get out of the squad cars and watch the walkers on the path.

Jennings Henderson told FOX13, “I am all for increased supervisors and Lieutenants."

FOX13 asked Director Rallings if he was frustrated that precincts lacked lieutenants. He said it was just one shortcomings as result of the man power shortage that he described as a crisis.

