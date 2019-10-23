  • New proposal could ban apartments in the Memphis metro area

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A proposed amendment would ban permits for new standalone, single use apartment buildings in Germantown.

    Currently, apartments make up 6% of all housing options in Germantown. 

    Related: City leaders putting hold on apartment projects as they decide future of Germantown development

    The change would not include mixed-use developments or single use apartment buildings that are located within multi-use development like shopping centers. 

    This means complexes like The Residences at Thornwood would not be affected.  

    Wednesday night, Germantown's planning subcommittee commission met to discuss this proposal. 

    This proposal comes three months after the city's 18-month moratorium on all new apartments expired and a third of the way though a new, six-month moratorium on single-use apartment development, which passed in August. 

    Related: Discussions continue on impact of new apartments on Germantown

    Germantown officials said they're still studying how thousands of new apartment units would impact the community.  

    FOX13's Kirstin Garriss attending the Germantown Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon. New developments on the proposal coming up tonight on FOX13 News after the game.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories