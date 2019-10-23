GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A proposed amendment would ban permits for new standalone, single use apartment buildings in Germantown.
Currently, apartments make up 6% of all housing options in Germantown.
The change would not include mixed-use developments or single use apartment buildings that are located within multi-use development like shopping centers.
This means complexes like The Residences at Thornwood would not be affected.
Wednesday night, Germantown's planning subcommittee commission met to discuss this proposal.
This proposal comes three months after the city's 18-month moratorium on all new apartments expired and a third of the way though a new, six-month moratorium on single-use apartment development, which passed in August.
Germantown officials said they're still studying how thousands of new apartment units would impact the community.
