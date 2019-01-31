0 New report details what happened moments before Memphis-bound plane crashed, killed 4 people

Officials have released the full report detailing what happened moments leading up to to the plane crash that killed four people outside of Atlanta.

RELATED: Local businessman Wei Chen remembered as true Memphian after being killed in plane crash

The plane was headed to the Memphis area on Dec. 20 just after noon when it crashed down about two miles from the Fulton County Airport.

Four people were killed in the plane crash; all of whom lived in Memphis:

Wei Chen

John Chen

Bruce Pelynio

Danielle Robinson

Wei Chen was a well-known Memphis businessman, known for being a true community leader and true Memphian.

Chen moved to Memphis in 1996 to pursue an MBA at the University of Memphis. He started his own business Sunshine Enterprise, then learned how to fly planes.

In 2011, he became the first Chinese pilot to travel the world on a single engine plane. He visited 40 cities to raise $250,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The full report, which was released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday, details exactly what happened moments before the deadly plane crash after a preliminary investigation.

RELATED: Visitation held for one of four victims killed in plane crash

According to the report, a security camera on top of a building about a half-mile from the crash site captured the incident.

The video shows the plane making a “descending left turn” just before rolling inverted. It disappeared behind a tree, and then struck a tree 50 feet before hitting the ground.

The report said the impact ripped the plane into pieces along a 325-foot stretch of land. Part of the plane’s tail was found about 275 feet from the point of impact.

For the full report, click here.

