New report shows crime dropped significantly in 'targeted' areas in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New crime data from the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission shows crime dropped in Memphis when police identified a troubled spot and invested the resources to drive out the criminals.
The commission focused on 2017 and will look at the data for 2018.
The study showed in 2017 crime dropped significantly when police targeted neighborhood hot spots for just one week.
How much is significant? According to the data, crime dropped 100 percent in those troubled areas for the one week that Memphis police targeted.
"It certainly appears that data-driven deployment of resources by the police department has an immediate impact" said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.
Gibbons told FOX13 he is not sure if the criminals traveled to another location or if the crime problem ended.
The study confirms what Memphis Police, Mayor Strickland and other law enforcement experts have espoused for years: data driven policing works when you target problem areas, but man power is essential.
Gibbons agreed but also added, "part of the answer is, does MPD have additional resources?"
