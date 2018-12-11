New resolution to allow beer sales at multiple venues on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. - Certain places on the Ole Miss campus may soon be able to sell beer.
That comes after the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ resolution was passed that could give The Pavilion and Vaught Hemingway Stadium “resort status.”
However, the final decision is up to the state of Mississippi and federal officials. The resolution will still have to be approved by the State Department of Revenue and the ATF.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby County Schools to discuss ‘outdated facilities,’ potential consolidations during next meeting
- Former MPD officer, man indicted for conspiring to commit multiple robberies, kidnapping
- Dog unearths human hand near Tennessee home, TBI investigating
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The resolution passed last week would not allow for the sale or distribution or sale of beer during sporting events, but only during events like concerts and speaking engagements.
Members of the board said it would attract more visitors to Oxford and generate more revenue during certain events.
However, not everyone is on board with idea of campus venues selling alcohol.
“There is increased crime around the campus area and the square, and I don’t think we want to add anything to that,” an unidentified woman said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}