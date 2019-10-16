0 New robot can create salads for University of Memphis students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Have you ever looked ahead to the future and wonder, ‘when are we going to be like the Jetsons?'

With technology advancing so much, we are certainly on our way.

FOX13 has learned about a new machine at the University of Memphis that's making students easier, and healthier.

College students, we know you have it rough between classes and having to balance homework and extracurricular activities, you may not always be thinking about what you're putting in your body.

Insert Sally the robot! It's an option for the University of Memphis students, giving them a quick and healthier food choice.

With a touch of a button, the University of Memphis students can have a salad whipped up in minutes.

Glendel Coble, district manager of Chowbotics at the University of Memphis, told FOX13, "Sally is automated so you can make your salads to order."

Chowbotics is the company that created Sally. In the crazy hustle and bustle lifestyle of a college student, Sally's goal is to get students to eat healthier.

"We love it when we can give healthier options to our students. It's also in an area that's a little further away from some of the regular dining," Coble explained.

You can find Sally inside U of M's engineering building.

The cost for one of these salads? $8. Helping students eat healthier, without hurting their wallet.

While the robot is only in one building on University of Memphis' campus, Coble said they could look to add more sally the robots to other campus buildings.

