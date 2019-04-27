0 New scholarship for UofM students to provide major relief for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new initiative at the University of Memphis set for next year will make secondary education free for students that come from households that earn under $50,000 a year.

UofM’s goal is to fully cover all tuition and fees for qualifying students, from households with an income threshold of $50,000 or less, by this fall.

The phrase “knowledge is power” came about in the late 1500s. Dr. Elena Delavega said knowledge is so powerful it can pull a person out of poverty.

“It creates a lot of opportunity for people who are just below that poverty line. It’s the group of people who generally not given any opportunity,” Delavega said.

According to the university, this past fall 620 freshmen came from households with an income of $50,000 or less.

Those students are eligible for the HOPE scholarship, which are provided by proceeds from the state lottery to students who meet academic requirements.

Delavega said the new initiative will open the door for more excelling students to enter the university without the cost being a burden.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for students who are excellent, who are excluded due to circumstances.

This is going to end poverty in Memphis if we get everyone an education,” Delavega said.

In 2018 the poverty rate in Memphis stood at 24.6 percent. In Shelby County that number capped at 18.8 percent.

Both numbers are still higher than the national average of 13.4 percent.

Delevega said with more students coming to school and doing the necessary work to stay in school more companies will come to Memphis to keep talent here.

“It’s creating that workforce, that brain power and of course all of those companies have the workforce they need here,” Delavega said.

According to the university, this past fall for the first time ever, 50 percent of first-time freshman qualified for Pell grants.

