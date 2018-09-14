New school coming to Lafayette County after approval of $24M bond

Lafayette County voters overwhelmingly approved a $24 million bond issue this week to build a new kindergarten through second grade elementary school.
Superintendent Adam Pugh told FOX13 they hope to break ground on the new school by December. He said the building is greatly needed and shared renderings exclusively with FOX13.
“As our parents know, our current elementary school we are meeting in some hallways that were never designed for classroom space,” Pugh said.
The superintendent told FOX13 the lower elementary school currently holds 660 students. The new elementary will hold 880.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father of 5 killed in Orange Mound drive-by shooting
- Memphis driver nearly hits pedestrian, does donuts in neighborhood
- Memphis mother behind bars after choking her 2-month-old son, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
When the lower elementary moves out of their building, that will free up space in 12 classrooms that will be used by 3rd graders from the upper elementary.
“Then that alleviates an overcrowding issue at our upper elementary, and we also plan to build four to five classes at the middle school,” Pugh explained.
He said the school improvements serve as a reason for people to move to Lafayette County.
“We know that these schools attract industry, and that is what we are trying to do is provide a good quality education so our community will keep thriving,” Pugh said.
With the new elementary school, the schools should be big enough to suit the communities needs for the next 15 years, according to the superintendent.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}