0 New SCS interim superintendent discusses plan to take district to next level

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools’ interim superintendent talked about solutions that will help improve reading and graduation rates.

Dr. Joris Ray shared seven solutions that he said will help take this district to the next level.

RELATED: Dr. Joris Ray officially announced as interim SCS superintendent

In a room packed with students and school district leaders, Ray said only 23 percent of students scored 21 or higher on the ACT.

“That’s a problem, we have to do something about it,” he said.

Ray said his seven next steps toward destination 2025 plan will help get students on track.

The list of solutions he’s looking into involves finalizing the footprint proposal.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We’re going to restructure I-zone, introduce ACT predictor exams but we have to start in early grades k-2,” he said.

That plan also involves social emotional learning.

Ray hopes to have the district partner with community organizations in order to provide training and awareness about adverse childhood experiences.

“One percent of the students who were expelled in SCS in 2017 are black and brown boys, nearly make up 70 percent of the district expulsion,” Ray said.

School board member Stephanie Love said she will have some say in the footprint proposal.

“In that proposal it’s suggesting, I believe, three of my schools – I believe in the Northern part of Shelby County – be closed. And as a board member, I am in no support of closing down those schools. That is a rural area, the bus routes are nonexistent,” she said.

“There has been no proposal to close any schools, not by me. So, we’re still meeting hashing all of that out,” said Ray.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.