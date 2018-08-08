New security app for Oxford School District

OXFORD, Miss. - The Oxford School District is using an app to help with school security. The district has launched an app called Lobbyguard Go.
The app works with sign in kiosks that were added to the schools lobbies two years ago.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested for trying to hide drugs inside police station bathroom, police say
- DUI suspect says she's a 'white, clean girl' who shouldn't be arrested, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
When parents and guardians try to visit the school they will use the app.
"This is just a quick way to get the visitors badge printed out as soon as you're in range of the kiosk," said Heather Lenard with the Oxford School District.
Lenard told FOX13 district leaders hope to continue adding technology to their schools to make the growing process easier.
"Once they are in range of the lobby guard kiosk, it will recognize them and automatically do a background check with their driver's license that's already been scanned into the system," Lenard said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}