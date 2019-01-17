0 New sex crimes bill would lift statute of limitations for Tennessee

A new state senate bill proposed in the legislative session aims to help child victims of sexual assault in Tennessee.

Senate Bill 18 would give victims and their families more time to report and have their case prosecuted.

University of Memphis Law Professor Steve Mulroy said the current law states if victims and their families report a crime within three years they have unlimited time to prosecute their case.

However, if they don’t report the crime within three years, the window shrinks to 15 years to report it to police and have it prosecuted.

He said the new bill would extend the statute of limitations.

“Now they are going to say well even if you don’t report in 3 years we will give you more time to prosecute. We will give you 25 years with the clock running at the time the victim turns 18,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy said this shows lawmakers are sensitive to victims who have trouble talking about or reporting sexual assaults that happened when they were children.

“The law says we don’t want guilty perpetrators of these horrible crimes to go unpunished simply because the clocks runs out,” said Mulroy.

He said the one criticism the bill might have is possibly increasing the risk of wrongful convictions.

“Some people who would say it’s unfair for the accused to have to defend themselves against charges from 20, 30 years ago and there is a greater risk of wrongful convictions when you are relying on memories and evidence that has gone stale,” said Mulroy.

Overall, Mulroy said the bill will help children who are victims of sexual assault hold their abusers accountable in court.

“Its effects certainly are profound traumatically on the children and the rest of their lives and I think as a society we are becoming more aware of the need to crack down on this sort of thing,” said Mulroy.

FOX13 reached out to the bill author Senator Becky Massey. Employees at her office said the bill will be refiled to change some of the wording but it would have the same impact.

