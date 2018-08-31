New Shelby Co. mayor preaches unity, diversity after being sworn into office

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Lee Harris – the new mayor of Shelby County – took the oath of office today as he was sworn in with 13 county commissioners.
Harris won the mayoral election earlier this month.
In his address, Harris said the message he wants to get across is unity.
Harris said having a diverse and inclusive Shelby County means more opportunities for a better quality of life for everyone.
“We all came together and said we are all on one accord, and we are going to try to start together is a very good signal about what the possibilities are,” Harris said.
Harris told FOX13 he plans to bring together all parts of Shelby County to make communities stronger as a whole.
He said change in the county government is already on the horizon. The people that are representing their communities on the commission are from many different backgrounds.
“The vast majority of county wide elected officials who were sworn in today were women, that’s a great sign of progress in this county,” said Harris.
Harris said he hopes to have the entire county’s support, so everyone can experience the success that will come.
Floyd Bonner, the newly elected Sheriff of Shelby County, did not take his oath of office today.
