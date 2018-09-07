New Shelby County Sheriff says crime is top priority after being sworn in

The new sheriff of Shelby County took his oath of office Thursday in a special swearing-in ceremony in Midtown.
Floyd Bonner won the sheriff race back in August.
Bonner says establishing partnerships in communities where crime is high is a top priority. Even before being sworn in as sheriff he’s been working to tackle issues.
“Well I think we have to address our needs in the jail, we are crowding the jail,” Bonner said. “No if, and, buts about it. And, there are reasons why the jail is crowded.”
Bonner said as sheriff he wants to make sure youth in Shelby County are given another route in life rather than turning to a life of crime.
He said he’s looking to partner with community organizations throughout the community to build relationships. Bonner told FOX13 the relationships will help with decrease juvenile crime.
Last week, 28 new deputies graduated from the deputy school.
Bonner said the sheriff’s office is still 65 deputies away from being fully staffed.
