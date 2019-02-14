New sports and recreation complex planned in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - As part of a new Sports and Recreation Complex being built in Clarksdale, the city is building multiple baseball and soccer fields.
FOX13 traveled to Clarksdale Wednesday, and the hope is the fields will draw a lot of new tourism dollars.
Right now, the field where the city is going to build the sports fields is a big, open cotton field.
They told FOX13 they are going to break ground on the project in May.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘He just literally shot at me:’ Woman terrified after road rage shooting in Memphis neighborhood
- FBI: Serial killer who confessed to 90 murders painted portrait of victim he picked up in Memphis
- Cardi B, The Killers to perform at Beale Street Music Festival; tickets now on sale
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“More jobs, more revenue and it will cut the violence here in the city of Clarksdale,” said Dr. Mary Dear-Moton, a Clarksdale resident.
The complex leaders said it won’t cost the city a dime. It is being paid for using urban renewal bonds.
The city qualifies for them because they have struggled in the past with blight and economic development. City Commissioner Ken Murphey credits Mayor Espy with the idea.
“It will also bring in revenue for the city of Clarksdale, Mississippi. Those people will come here and stay here and they are going to eat here and have a good time here,” Murphey said.
Five ball fields will be built initially with enough room to expand to eight ball fields. The project should be done in two years.
The city told FOX13 a lazy river water park, a movie theatre, a hotel and conference center are also part of the plan for the complex.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}