New state 'Bill of Rights' law outlines new rights for victims of crimes in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Victims of crimes in Tennessee now have the right to a speedy trial. The new law that went into effect Monday is called the “Tennessee Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights.”
Here is what it could mean for the criminal justice system in the state.
It basically outlines new rights for victims and their families. Among the eight rights, the victim or victim’s family has a right to:
- Talk to prosecutors about their case
- Be at all proceedings where the defendant has a right to be
- Restitution from the offender
Critics of the measure say the Bill of Rights does little to help victims or offenders – and does much more to help prosecutors.
The Bill of Rights is part of a big patch of new anti-crime laws that were passed in the last legislative session.
Also, among the Bill of Rights is a law that eliminates an intermediate step to the Court of Criminal Appeals in capital cases. That appeal now goes straight to the state Supreme Court.
According to the sponsor of some of the new laws state Sen. John Stevens, expediting the capital cases makes it easier on victims’ families.
“This legislation shortens the time victims and their families are forced to relive the horrors that have taken place by streamlining the process straight to the Supreme Court where the final decision rests anyway," said Stevens.
To view the entire Bill of Rights, click HERE.
