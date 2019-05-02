0 New state bill would mandate alternative school for suspended or expelled students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students who are suspended or expelled from school in Tennessee will no longer be sent home.

Tennessee State Rep. Antonio Parkinson passed the alternative school bill Tuesday.

The alternative school bill that just passed means students who are expelled or suspended from school are required to attend an alternative school or alternative program in an educational setting.

He said sometimes students try to get expelled from school, so they can go home by themselves without supervision.

“Those students that are expelled or suspended will go right into an alternative school and that way they’ll be able to keep up with their educational requirements and possibly stay on track for graduation,” he said.

Parkinson said this is a way to keep those students out of trouble, so they don’t end up in jail.

The bill has mixed reactions.

Cheryl Bader, who lives in Shelby County, just found out about the bill.

“I think it’s always better to keep the child in the school in its community,” she said.

Students can return to their regular schools once the suspension comes to an end.

Not everyone has the same opinion about alternative schools.

“From my personal experiences, my sister has been to alternative school programs and everything and they didn’t really work for her, but it’s different for every child,” said Autumn Walters.

Parkinson said he’s an example of someone who attended an alternative school when he got in trouble in the classroom.

He said if schools don’t give students an option, that could lead to bigger problems.

“You have to think about the fact that juvenile crime tends to spike during the school hours and that’s with those children that have been suspended or expelled but they out in the streets,” Parkinson said.

“We need to have more programs for children after school, we need to teach them about the world and all the problems,” Bader explained.

Shelby County School board member Stephanie Love brought the idea to Parkinson.

It also passed in the senate and is waiting on the governor’s signature.

