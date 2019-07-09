New study by local health expert could add treatment option for sickle cell patients

Memphis has one of the highest populations of adult sickle cell patients in the United States.
About 1,700 patients have the disease, according to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Right now, there are only a few FDA-approved treatment options for sickle cell disease, with the most recent treatment approved last year by the federal agency.
A new study could add another treatment option, at least that’s the hope of researchers involved.
And a Memphian is a co-author on the study.
Dr. Kenneth Ataga, MD, the director of the Center for Sickle Cell Disease at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the Memphis Consortium for Sickle Cell Disease and Non-Malignant Hematology Research, co-authored a multi-national study on sickle cell disease.
A new experimental drug, Voxelotor, purportedly reduced anemia and increased the health of red blood cells in a number of patients, according to the study.
274 patients were enrolled in the study and it purportedly found 51% of patients given a high dose of Voxelotor saw improvements six months after treatment.
That compared to 7% of patients given a placebo who saw improvements.
According to a press release from UTHSC, follow up studies are needed, and those studies would determine the drug’s effects on sickle cell crisis, as well as the morbidity and mortality in sickle cell patients.
