0 New study shows people are dying younger due to drug overdoses, suicide and more

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - New studies show more people are now dying younger with drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and mental illness as the primary causes of overdose deaths.

Shelby County has seen a spike in overdose-related deaths.

"I almost died twice because of alcoholism, " Mustafa told FOX13.

He said it was a combination of anxiety and depression that led him down a dark path that ultimately took a toll on his health.

"I was in the hospital for 30 days," he said. "Two weeks in the intensive care unit."

As isolating as addiction may seem, Mustafa isn't alone in this battle.

In September, Shelby County saw the highest number of suspected drug overdose-related deaths on record, with the health department reporting 35 suspected fatal overdoses. The average overdose victim was between the ages of 43 and 56.

FOX13 spoke to Dr. Mark Castellaw with Baptist Memorial Hospital.

"Street drugs are laced with other chemicals as well, that people will either have a reaction to or it potentiates the drug to the point where the dose that you normally might abuse has that ingredient in that potentiates and so even using the same dose will result in an overdose," he said.

Mustafa said he tried to get help in the past, but it was his second near-death experience that really made something click for him.

"I hurt my head and I had two brain surgeries and that was also because of drinking," he said. "It did affect my health and so for me the third time I thought about of course if I continue this path I am definitely going to die. I would become a statistic like my fellow addicts and alcoholics who didn't make it."

Dr. Castellaw explained," The people that have drug addiction don't want to have drug addiction but because of their personality and the path they've gone down. They are stuck in this rut."

Mustafa now credits rehab programs and determination with allowing him to reclaim his life.

"Honesty is the number one key in recovery. Because if you don't acknowledge yourself what you are going through and who you are, you're never going to get better," he said.

