New subdivisions developing across DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - New subdivisions are popping up where developers stopped building in DeSoto County during the 2008 recession.
Developers told FOX13 they call the neighborhoods that were started but not finished "PVC graveyards.”
They were given this nickname because the only thing sticking out of the ground that could be seen were the PVC pipes. The pipes are connected to the sewers.
Will Patterson, a real estate agent in DeSoto County told FOX13 the housing market in the area started to turn around in 2011.
Patterson also said more jobs in north Mississippi and lower interest rates are the reason for growth.
“Well the developer built this at the worst possible time, and it sat here for years. The economy has gotten grossly better since then,” Patterson said.
Builder Johnathan Burch told FOX13 he’s built 40 to 45 homes in a once stagnant development in Olive Branch.
“I think the more jobs come to the area, more people will need places to live. If it stays that way, we will be in good shape,” Burch said.
Patterson and Burch said they also believe the strength of DeSoto County’s School System is helping the growth countywide.
