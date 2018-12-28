0 New Tennessee immigration law to take effect in 2019

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Starting in January, a new Tennessee immigration law will take effect, prohibiting local and state government entities from adopting sanctuary city polices.

Governor Bill Haslam allowed the bill to become law without his signature in May.

Right now, it’s still unclear what will happen in Shelby County once this new law takes effect.

In a recent statement, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said: “By state law, whenever a person is booked into a jail, the person is asked about birthplace and citizenship. Information must be provided to ICE if the jailer cannot determine the person’s citizenship status…The Sheriff’s Office has no agreements with ICE to enforce immigration laws and it does not enforce immigration laws.”

“Local governments can’t fix immigration problem or immigration challenge but they can certainly make it worse and this is an example of that,” said Mauricio Calvo, Executive Director of Latino Memphis.

Under the new law, if local governments adopt sanctuary city policies, they will be ineligible for state economic development funds.

“At time when Tennessee and Memphis is eager and needs to grow, we need to send a message that we’re a welcoming community and welcoming state,” said Calvo.

Calvo said he has concerns about the legality of the new law.

“If you’re in Southaven you wouldn’t be pulled over by a Germantown police officer because we don’t cross jurisdiction, so we should let ICE enforce immigration laws and let local law enforcement do their thing,” Calvo said.

A spokesperson with SCSO said the agency doesn’t have a comment about the new law at this time.

The Memphis Police Department sent FOX13 this statement about the new law:

“The Memphis Police Department will continue its efforts to build trust and deliver quality service to all visitors and citizens of our great city. Our current policies do not conflict with the new law, and the law does not require the Memphis Police Department to go out and search for undocumented immigrants. Inquiring on someone's citizenship is not a function of the Memphis Police Department.”

But Calvo believes confusion about the law could lead to a breakdown in trust between law enforcement and minorities.

“It’s important for people to be able to know they can call police, they can call the sheriff, they can call whoever they need to call whether they are victims or witnesses,” said Calvo. “This kind of incentive it breaks the trust of local law enforcement and communities of color have been working very hard at.”

Calvo said Latino Memphis, along with other statewide advocacy groups, will be monitoring the effects of the new law before taking any actions to challenge it.

