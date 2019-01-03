0 New Tennessee state law to require schools to test lead levels in water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The drinking water at your child’s school will be tested soon – if you live in Tennessee.

A new state law requires the school board to develop and then implement a program to reduce the potential lead contamination in drinking water.

Under the new law, the school board must test for lead levels in drinking water at schools built before 1998.

And some parents told FOX13 this is long overdue.

Sarah Carpenter works with parents on a daily basis with her organization “Memphis Lift” – and she has five grandchildren who are enrolled in the district.

She said she is frustrated with the aging school system.

That is why Carpenter was happy about the new law. Under the new law, if the results of a lead level test exceed a certain level, the school district must remove the water source immediately and then notify the health department within 24 hours.

School officials will also have to notify parents of the affected school and retest the water source three months after correcting the issue.

“Our kids don’t have no more time to wait on adults to get things right. We should have it right for our kids. Our kids don’t have the ability to get it right, so we should as adults get it right,” Carpenter said.

FOX13 asked the district if facilities were tested for lead levels in the past, and officials have not yet gotten back to us.

The new law would also include testing for facilities in the Achievement School District.

“I don’t care what kind of school it is – SCS, ASD, Charter – they all our babies and it all falls back on Shelby County because they’re leasing those buildings to charter schools,” said Carpenter.

