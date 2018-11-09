New trails and park added to Memphis downtown riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The downtown riverfront added a trail and park Friday.
The River Garden is a park on Jefferson and Riverside. It includes an adult sized treehouse, dining area, fire pits, and public seating.
The River Line connects Big River Crossing and the Greenway.
George Abbott is with the Memphis River Parks Project.
“I think it’s important to create spaces where we can all find common ground and be with one another in beautiful space and enjoy that time together,” he said.
Abbott said they used natural resources to create the space, including driftwood from the Mississippi River.
“I think the usage of the park is going to be very different at different times of the day,” he said.
It’s part of a bigger project to enhance the entire riverside in Memphis.
The team will fix cobblestones across Riverside in 2019 and plan to redo Tom Lee Park as well.
