0 New UofM study identifies numerous threats to our water supply

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis aquifer is the city's source of drinking water and now it’s being threatened by historical pollution.

Over the past year, the University of Memphis’ Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research – or CAESER – has identified threats to our water supply such as naturally occurring breaches.

So far, researchers have identified 16 and they’re looking for more.

“You can’t fill them in and this allows water of poorer quality or contaminated water to bypass the protective natural of that clay and get into our drinking water supply,” said Brian Waldron, director of CAESER.

Researchers said the contamination didn’t happen overnight. It’s a buildup of what’s been happening since the 1950s and 60s.

Waldron said they’re reviewing well placements and how the groundwater is connected to surface water like the Wolf River.

“Looking at the exchange of water from the Wolf River to the groundwater system, we’ll be using computers to model how water is moving through the system,” said Waldron.

This five-year study is funded by one percent of your MLGW water bill, which is about 18 cents a month.

MLGW would be responsible for taking any additional action based on these findings if necessary. A spokesperson with MLGW said they will act on the findings as soon as needed.

Ward Archer with Protect Our Aquifer has concerns about how future construction in the city may impact these efforts.

“There’s a big need for construction landfills and we don’t have any left they’re all full. So they’re looking to put this construction waste into the flood plains of the Wolf River, which is a terrible idea because it’s connected to the aquifer,” said Archer.

The next community meeting about this research will be in June.

