0 New video shows stampede set off by shooting near Beale Street on final night of BSMF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New cellphone video shows the moments after shots were fired in Downtown Memphis as the Beale Street Music Festival was wrapping up.

That video shows a stampede that was set off by the shooting on Beale Alley, which is behind FedExForum and runs parallel to Beale Street.

FOX13 learned there were two shooting victims Sunday night, and a gun found at the scene was stolen.

A man who was injured in the stampede – along with a woman who narrowly avoided it – spoke with FOX13 about the wild incident.

Witnesses described the scene as complete chaos, a chaos one woman in particular said she is grateful she wasn’t a part of.

Christie Beran said the Beast Street Music Fest was the first concert she has been to since 2017, where she was one of thousands of survivors after a gunman opened fire from a hotel room in Las Vegas.

Toward the end of the night Sunday, Beran was heading to Beale Street and said she just had a bad feeling about it.

Lamont Simmons wished he had missed it too. He got caught in the pandemonium.

“I skinned all the skin off my knees, I had to go to the emergency room,” said Simmons.

In the video, hundreds of people were seen running away from Beale Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a police report, officers heard about four gunshots.

People could not get into restaurants, clubs or stores for safety. Employees told FOX13 they locked their doors.

Police found a 20-year-old man bleeding on Beale Alley and 4th Street. That man was taken to Regional One in critical condition but is expected to be okay.

Police documents said another man was also shot near Beale. He told police he started running when he heard the gun shots, and then he realized he was shot in the shin.

“I’m just always looking over my shoulder just because it can happen anytime,” said Beran.

There were several working cameras along Beale. Police are still looking for the shooter.

