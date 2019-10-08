0 New walkable neighborhood development coming to north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - The largest remaining tract of land in the heart of Oxford, Mississippi, is undergoing a change.

Some 600 new cottages and townhomes are being built in a development called 'The Lamar'.

The project could take as long as ten years to complete. Developers believe the attraction to The Lamar is the neighborhood's walkability.

“It is a return to the old type development that marginalized the use of the automobile and makes it walkable. Front porches and neighbors interacting with one another,” developer Mac Monteith said.

Monteith told FOX13 the development off of North Lamar is going to have restaurants, businesses, cottages, and townhomes all within walking distance of each other.

He said it will look somewhat like other familiar places in the south.

“Certainly, it shares some design with Seaside in Florida and Harbor Town in Memphis,” he said.

The whole development is being built on a piece of property that presented challenges when being cleared.

“A foreboding piece of land that was overgrown with kudzu,” Monteith said.

According to Monteith, cottages are currently being sold as fast as crews can build them. But the development will take some time to finish.

“It is years for sure,” he said. “It could be 5 years and it could be 8 or 10.”

Monteith said many of the cottages and townhomes are selling to those looking for a place to retire. Others are sold as weekend getaways.

Cottages start around $299,000.

