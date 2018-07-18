0 New York developer could help reshape Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis River Parks Partnership brought in several project development experts to share their vision of what Mud Island could be.

“It’s my first time out here. So far, it looks impressive,” said Zeus Harris, a visitor from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Harris said he and his family enjoys the peace here at the Mississippi River. He still sees opportunity for growth.

“I’ve visited a lot of places that have put me in the mind of this here, but a lot bigger and a lot more going on,” he said.

The Memphis River Parks hosted Leslie Koch, a development leader who helped reshape Governor's Island Park in New York City, on Tuesday.

Koch explained how Mud Island could benefit from the Governor’s Island's concept.

Trending stories:

George Abbott of Memphis River Parks said a lot of variables factor into what Mud Island would look like.

Today’s renderings are just a snapshot of what could be in the years to come.

“We’re trying to see what happens in the next two weeks,” Abbott said. “Next two months and the next year to enhance the experience and turn it into a higher performance area for the city.”

That wasn't the case for many years.

“Since 1982 when it was built, not a lot has changed," Abbott explained.

Abbott said the partnership’s focus now is building credibility for sponsorships and quick, affordable changes, like planting more trees.

Then, it is on to bigger projects, like "New Tom Lee Park" and what to do with Mud Island.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.