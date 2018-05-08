0 New York murder suspect assaults Memphis man over cell phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is learning more information about the man who was arrested in Memphis last week, then extradited back to New York to face murder charges.

Andre Patton is accused of killing 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon in November 2017. Logsdon was a deacon in his church.

FOX13 has been following this story and found out Patton was recently arrested in Memphis for assaulting a man.

Patton was in Memphis using the alias of Justin Clayton. Clayton was arrested back in February after police watched him beat up Freddie Johnson.

Police say Clayton assaulted Johnson because he didn’t want to give Clayton his cellphone. Johnson told FOX13, he feels lucky to be alive.

"I don't know what he was gonna do to me. It happened so fast and quick," said Freddie Johnson. The man who was assaulted by a man claiming to be Justin Clayton back in February.

Johnson is counting his blessings. Back on February 3rd of this year in the 2400 block of Saratoga Ave., a man hopped out of a black truck and asked Johnson for his cellphone; when Johnson refused, he was beaten.

"Dude he was sitting in a truck with another guy. And he jumped out and he started beating me because he wanted my telephone," said Johnson.

A bloody face and bruised ribs is what Johnson looked like after the beating.

Luckily for him, he says 7 police cars were on the scene within minutes taking a man who claimed to be Justin Clayton into custody.

"The Sgt. had come out to my house cause they wanted him bad and arrest him. I think God they caught up with him," Johnson sighed.

It was only after MPD visited Johnson he realized how dangerous the man who beat him was.

That man was Andre Patton who had been on the run since November accused of killing 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon. A Catholic deacon who worked in the halfway house were Patton lived.

Thousands of miles from the jail cell in New York were Patton now sits, Freddie Johnson breathes a sigh of relief knowing things could have been worse.

"I think he was trying to rob me, probably could have killed me. I don't know. I just thank God the police got him though", said Johnson.

FOX13 has learned finger prints lead to police discovering Patton's real identity.

We are still trying to figure out why it took 4 months to get Patton extradited back to New York.

But the good news? A dangerous man is off the streets of Memphis.

