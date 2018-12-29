New 'Youth Assessment Center' designed to keep kids out of Shelby County juvenile detention

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Commissioners approved $500,000 for a new Youth Assessment Center this month.
The center, which will open sometime in 2019, is designed to reduce the number of teenagers who committed low level crimes going into the juvenile court system.
Mayor Lee Harris and commissioners have made reforming juvenile justice system one of their top priorities, and they believe diverting teens away from the detention center and into a place where they can get help will make all the difference.
The pilot program will be housed at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as an alternative to arresting teenagers who commit low level crimes like trespassing and reckless driving.
Youth at the assessment center would meet with clinical specialists and support services would be provided to those who need it.
“We can put them on the path to rehabilitation because if we don’t do it now, engage and invest in them while they’re young, they’ll cycle in and out of the criminal justice system for the rest of our lives,” Harris said.
Dr. Clinton Miller is now a criminal justice professor, but he used to be a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy and has experience as a probation office.
Miller believes the youth assessment center is a good idea, but he believes the school district should be involved too.
“Most of those low-level offenses occur in schools and then the principal or that teacher or school resource officer, and they decide whether to take it to that next level,” said Miller.
Next month, Commissioners will vote on funding for drafting a new Juvenile Education Center, which would include a library, classrooms and outdoor green space.
