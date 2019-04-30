0 Newly installed planters on Highland strip hit, damaged by driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Days after new planters were placed in the median along busy Highland Street, three of them were struck by a driver.

They're intended to reduce speeding along Highland.

“I think it’s a great idea to kind of slow people down,” said Mary Leakes.

Sunday night, that new aesthetic literally took a hit after a driver's car plowed through three of the planters.

Pedestrians like Mary Leakes hopes the planters aren't confusing drivers in the middle lane.

“Don’t seem like they’re helping too much,” Leakes said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 reached out to the University Neighborhood Development Corporation. We’re told each planter will be replaced.

FOX13 also learned the design for the crosswalk is still not finished and they're working to add signage.

All of the improvements are a part of a $200,000 plan to increase safety and walkability.

Student Matthew Sherman said he's tired of the speeding.

“I ride my bike around and I’ve almost been hit over here by this café several times,” Sherman said.

If the planters are replaced and sticks around, Sherman said he wants drivers to get used to slowing down.

“There’s a lot of speeding up and down here. It’s hard to cross the roads sometimes because people don’t stop because of the train tracks and traffic backs up,” said Sherman.

And on Highland, the city is also planning to add enhancements to a crosswalk for people to safely make it across the street.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.