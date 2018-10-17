  • Newly promoted MPD officers have been given new duties

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Newly promoted Memphis Police sergeants, detectives, and lieutenants have been given new assignments to fight and solve crimes.

    A homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon in Frayser might be handled by one of the three detectives assigned to homicide investigations.

    MPD promoted the officers in September; 41 officers got the gold badge to be a detective.

