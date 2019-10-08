News conference being held on' Operation Crime Driver'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United States Department of Justice is holding a news conference on 'Operation Crime Driver."
Back in May, FOX13 reported that the operation netted 16 arrested.
RELATED: Major crime operation nets more than a dozen arrests in Tipton County
FOX13's Greg Coy was embedded with a team of deputies, TBI and drug task force agents while they executed arrest warrants.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family desperately searching for missing Memphis man in wheelchair
- Domestic violence victim charged with murdering husband
- Woman shot and killed in Memphis, suspect on the run, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}